Fans Weigh in on Kyrie Irving's Ties to Boston

The Celtics and Cavaliers may be bitter rivals in the NBA, but Boston has only sweet memories for Kyrie Irving’s father.

Drederick Irving starred at Boston University in the 1980’s and Kyrie spent summers going to basketball camps at the college, according to Boston Globe NBA writer Gary Washburn.

Fans hoping for a homecoming of sorts for Irving, will result in an NBA title.

“He’s a great ballplayer, he’s done a lot for the Cavs, I think he’s going to do good things in Boston,” said Nick Byrne, a longtime Celtics fan.

On Wednesday, the Celtics showed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh their new practice facility, the Auerbach Center. The mayor was one of many excited about the arrival of Irving, a four time All-Star, NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist.

“I’m excited about the Celtics,” said Walsh, “The Celtics made a trade last night that is going to build this team strong for years to come.”

Construction worker Joe Haugh wore his Larry Bird socks while working on the facility. He said he’s hoping the Celtics just traded for a new “legend”.

“He’s a tough guy to stop going to the hoop, he’s going to be excellent,” said Haugh.

“He’s the guy that can become the cornerstone the next great Celtic,” said Washburn, “the Celtics have a chance to be the favorites and they should get to the NBA Finals.”