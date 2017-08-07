Former Red Sox Player Don Baylor Dies at 68 - NECN
Former Red Sox Player Don Baylor Dies at 68

By Marc Fortier

    FILE - Getty Images
    MIAMI, FL - MAY 17: Coach Don Baylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches his team prepare to play against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 17, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

    Former Boston Red Sox player Don Baylor died Monday, his wife told ESPN in a statement.

    Baylor, 68, had been battling cancer. He played for the Red Sox from 1986 to 1987 and won the American League MVP award in 1979 with the California Angels.

    He played 19 seasons in all, including stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. He also managed the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs after his playing career was over.

