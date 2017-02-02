Foxboro Gearing Up to Root on Hometown Heroes

It is beginning to look a lot like Super Bowl time in Foxboro. While the big game is happening ropughly 1,600 miles away in Houston, that is not stopping the town from gearing up to root on their hometown heroes.

"To most people, these players are superstars. To us, they are residents and friends," resident Paul Farmer said.

Farmer owns FarmerSign and has been busy printing banners that now hang in the town common. It is the first time the town has decided to do so.

"It seems like every year we do something for the Patriots, but on this scale, this was great," Farmer said.

Some of the signs feature clever sayings, while others give shout outs to local celebrities, like the Foxboro High School football coach.

The Foxboro School District is also taking part in the Patriots pride. They recorded a video with students from all of their schools wishing the team good luck and thanking them for being role models.

"We're able to translate that to the classroom," Igo School Principal Michael Stanton said. "It's about working together as a team, taking chances, perseverance and overcoming obstacles."

While the town is hoping the Patriots can overcome the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, they say they are proud to show their spirit in Foxboro.

The town is organizing a pep rally on the town common on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.