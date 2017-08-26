Gausman Sharp in Orioles' 7-0 Win Over Red Sox

Kevin Gausman allowed four singles over 7 2/3 innings, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox easily for the second straight day, 7-0 on Saturday.

It was the third straight win for the Orioles, who pounded Boston 16-3 a night earlier. Jonathan Schoop added a solo homer and posted his 95th RBI, a club record for second basemen, surpassing Roberto Alomar's 94 in 1996.

The AL East-leading Red Sox dropped their third straight and saw their lead sliced to 3 1/2 games over the second-place New York Yankees, who beat Seattle on Saturday.

Gausman (10-9) struck out five and walked three. Richard Bleier got one out and Darren O'Day retired the final three.

Wearing "Gausy" on his jersey for Players Weekend, Gausman was nasty, mixing a low-to-mid-90s fastball with breaking stuff to limit solid contact.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) gave up five runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.