Want to be more like Tom Brady? The New England Patriots quarterback is set to share the secrets to his success in a new book set for release in September.

Brady announced his new book, "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance" in an Instagram post on Thursday morning.

"Whether you’re a high school, college, or pro athlete, a coach, a farmer, an executive, a teacher, a doctor, a student, a parent, a graphic designer, ANYONE - I know the methods in this book can be a blueprint to better understanding how to maintain peak mental and physical fitness for the rest of your life. I call it the TB12 Method and it's coming soon," Brady said.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster said the "revealing yet deeply practical" book will be released in September in hardcover, ebook and audio editions.

According to a press release, the "athlete's bible" will focus on Brady's approach to training, nutrition and well-being that he has developed over the past 12 years of his career. It includes "step-by-step action steps" to help readers develop and maintain their own peak performance.

"We expect this book to become an essential source for the way athletes of all ages live and train, whether they are in high school or in retirement," said Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster. "The fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time gives him the authority to write this book - but the fact that the principles that he’s espousing go well beyond sports is one of the reasons readers are going to pay close attention to his message."



Brady released a cookbook last year that sold for $200, which included tips on what types of foods to eat and what types to avoid.

