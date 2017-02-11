Members of the New England Patriots hold up Super Bowl trophies and gesture to the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.

Six New England Patriots players have a message for the Trump White House: We're just not that into you, NBC News reported.

Since the team won an historic fifth Super Bowl with a stunning come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on February 5th, a growing number of players on the team have told the press that they would turn down an invite to commemorate their victory at the White House.

On Thursday, running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive lineman Alan Branch said during separate interviews they would not make the trip. Defensive end Chris Long tweeted the same.

Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower had previously said they would not attend.

And while some have not explicitly cited President Donald Trump and his policies as the reason — some have — and the number of players planning to boycott a future photo-op is unprecedented compared to years past.

Top Sports Photos: Pyeongchang 2018