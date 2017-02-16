Jets' Darrelle Revis Involved in Altercation: Report

FILE: Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in East Rutherford, N.J. last October

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is preparing to speak to police about an altercation he was involved in in his hometown of Pittsburgh, according to reports.

NBC's Pittsburgh station, WPXI-TV, reports that Revis got into some sort of altercation on the city's South Side over the weekend.

He's not in police custody and is not currently facing any charges in the fight, but he has retained a criminal defense attorney, Blaine Jones, and is working with him to prepare a statement to police, WPIX-TV reports.

A spokesman for the Jets told NBC 4 New York the team was aware of the incident and has spoken to Revis.