Jets Grounded for Christmas: Patriots Fly in 13th Victory

In their first matchup of the year, the Patriots narrowly defeated the Jets on a late fourth-quarter touchdown. On their Christmas Eve contest, however, New England had no such trouble, never letting their 4-11 division rivals take off in the first place.

The Patriots put up 41 points with relative ease, with New York first getting on the board with a field goal nearly nine minutes into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns, completing 17 of 27 passes for 214 yards before being lifted for Jimmy Garoppolo. Running back LeGarrette Blount rushed for two of his own in his 50-yard campaign.

The Patriots' defense truly shined, allowing just eight pass completions by Jets quarterbacks, with Ryan Fitzpatrick accounting for all of them. Bryce Petty went 0 for 3. Fitzpatrick threw two interceptions, and Petty threw one.

New England improves to 13-2. With a loss or tie for the Oakland Raiders, they would lock up the top seed. They'll face the Dolphins in Miami on New Year's Day.