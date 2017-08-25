Julian Edelman Injured in Patriots Preseason Game

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) breaks downfield as Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and cornerback Darius Slay (23) give chase during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman left the team's third pre-season game Friday with a non-contact knee injury.

Phil Perry of Comcast SportsNet New England writes that Edelman met with medical staff immediately after limping off the field. His foot had been caught in the turf.

"To me, it looks like the concern with a pivoting injury like that is, of course, the ACL," Dr. Christopher Chihla, an orthopedic surgeon at Southcoast Health, told CSNNE. "However, the way he jumped right up, got right off the field, and, it was reported, he started walking back to the locker room, are all signs that, while it could be an ACL injury, it may not be an ACL tear and such like an ACL sprain."

A torn ACL would be a much more dire blow to the Patriots. That injury cost Tom Brady an entire season in 2008.

One of Brady's favorite targets in recent seasons, Edelman is coming off a career-best 1,106 receiving yards in 2016, along with a career best 342 yards in the playoffs en route to the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl victory.

Before leaving the game, the 31-year-old had made three grabs for 52 yards against the Detroit Lions.

Edelman was initially listed as questionable to return, but his status was downgraded to out.