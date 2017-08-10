NBA Player Zach Randolph Arrested in LA Altercation

Two rows of police cars lined several blocks of a Watts neighborhood during a large-scale response Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. At least one patrol car was vandalized, but no serious injuries were reported. Two people were in custody as of late Wednesday. (Published 24 minutes ago)

At least two people, including NBA player Zach Randolph, were arrested following a massive police response after an "officer needs help" call Wednesday night at the Nickerson Gardens housing apartment complex in the Watts section of Los Angeles.

Randolph, of the Sacramento Kings, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He formerly played for Portland, Memphis and, briefly, with the LA Clippers and New York Knicks.

Randolph, 36, is a two-time NBA All-Star who was drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2001. He signed with the Kings in July after a successful run that began in 2009 with the Grizzlies.

His bail was set at $20,000. Lawyer information for him was not immediately clear.

Prop 64, approved in the November election, outlined the recreational use of marijuana in California. A state license is required to grow or sell marijuana.



As for the disturbance that brought police to the neighborhood, the initial call was reported around 10:30 p.m. after an officer requested help with controlling a large crowd at 1590 East 114th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD officers first responded to the scene and were met by 100 people tossing rocks and bottles at them after they attempted to get into an apartment.

It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation at Nickerson Gardens, a large public housing apartment complex about 12 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities were able to clear the scene by 12:45 a.m. Numerous police vehicles were vandalized, according to officials. Aerial video showed at least one patrol car with a smashed back window.

No officers were hurt and no other injuries have been reported.

The second individual in custody was identified as a 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.