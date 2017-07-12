FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Robert Kraft, owner and CEO of the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady #12 celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are the sixth most valuable sports team in the world, according to Forbes' annual list.

At a value of $3.4 billion, a 6 percent increase from last year, the Patriots are the second most valuable NFL team, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys, the world's most valuable team for the second straight year at $4.2 billion.

The Cowboys are worth significantly more than the New York Yankees, the second most valuable sports team at $3.7 billion.

In the MLB, only the Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers ($2.75 billion) are worth more than the Boston Red sox, valued at $2.7 billion, tied for 16th overall with the Chicago Bears. The Sox increased in value by an impressive 17 percent in the last year.

Also placing in Boston were the Celtics, the NBA's fourth most valuable franchise. Tied at 30th overall with the Minnesota Vikings, the C's are worth $2.2 billion.

The Rams, the world's 12th most valuable team, were also noteworthy. At a value of $2.9 billion, they increased in value by 100 percent after their first season in Los Angeles, having moved from St. Louis.