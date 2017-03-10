NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 04: Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 4, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Patriots continued to make offseason waves Friday with the acquisition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints.

Comcast SportsNet New England's Tom E. Curran reports the Patriots have agreed to trade the 32nd and 103rd overall picks for Cooks and the 118th overall pick.

The wide receiver is just 23. He made 84 catches for 1,138 yards in 2015 and 78 catches for 1,173 yards in 2016.

The Saints drafted Cooks 20th overall back in 2014.