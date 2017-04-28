The New England Patriots went into Day 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday with no first round pick. And that's how they ended it.

The Pats traded their first round pick to the New Orleans Saints in March for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, leaving them without a first rounder for the second straight year. They lost last year's pick as part of their punishment for the "Deflategate" scandal.

There had been talk that the Patriots might trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo or cornerback Malcolm Butler in order to regain a pick (or two) in the first round. But the team didn't wind up making any moves on Thursday.

Though Garoppolo remains with the Patriots, three quarterbacks were taken in the first round, including No. 2 overall selection Mitchell Trubisky. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns called the Patriots about Garoppolo's availability again on Thursday night, but New England said no.

Also, the New Orleans Saints wound up drafting cornerback Marshawn Lattimore at No. 11 on Thursday night, likely eliminating the possibility of Butler being traded there.

The Patriots also have no second round draft picks in this year's draft. Barring a trade, that means they will make their first pick at No. 72 of the third round on Friday night.