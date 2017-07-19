Pablo Sandoval Era Has Ended for Boston Red Sox

That didn't go as planned.

In two and a half years, third baseman Pablo Sandoval appeared in one game shy of a full season with the Red Sox.

Known as "Kung Fu Panda," Sandoval was a fan favorite in seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He signed in Boston after the 2014 season for six years and $95 million.

Since then, Sandoval has hit 14 home runs and batted an ugly .237/.286/.360, striking out 101 times. He appeared in just three games in the 2016 season.

According to the Associated Press, the Red Sox released Sandoval because he didn't report after being designated for assignment last week.

The Red Sox have struggled at third base this year, having traded Travis Shaw to the Milwaukee Brewers for relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg, who has missed the entire season with a shoulder injury. At the time of Sandoval's release, Shaw was batting .299/.365/.575 with 21 homers.

Boston was also reported to be in talks with the White Sox on a Todd Frazier trade, but Chicago dealt their third baseman to the Yankees Tuesday.

Deven Marrero has served as the team's primary third baseman this year.

Encouragingly, much-lauded 20-year-old third base prospect Rafael Devers was promoted to AAA Pawtucket last week and could be a promising option in the near future.