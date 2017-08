HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tonight is the night.

The New England Patriots preseason kicks off with a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats and Jaguars have been practicing together in Foxboro all week, leading up to the game.

According to reports, several starters are expected to sit out tonight's game, including Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Brandin Cooks.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.