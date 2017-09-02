The patriots made a slew of trades and deals, Saturday, just ahead of the deadline for NFL teams to set their 53-man rosters for regular season.

Analysts speculate that the trades will provide much needed support New England as they contending with a few, key injuries in the coming season.

Second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sent to the Indianapolis Cots in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Dorsett has two seasons under his belt, and the Patriot's likely hope that he will make a reliable wide receiver with Julian Edelman on injury reserve for the season.

Brissett has only played in three regular season NFL games. However, with Colts QB Andrew Luck still working his way back from shoulder surgery, he could provide the offensive support the team needs.

In separate deals, the Patriots sent undisclosed draft picks to Seattle for defensive end Cassius Marsh, and traded another draft pick to Detroit for cornerback Johnson Bademosi. Marsh was a fourth-round draft pick in 2014 and Bademosi was an undrafted free agent in 2012.

The addition of Marsh could help fill New England's need at edge rusher after rookie Derek Rivers was sidelined during the preseason with an injury.

Bademosi gives New England some depth in the secondary after Cyrus Jones suffered a knee injury during the Patriots' preseason finale.