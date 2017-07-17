Paul Pierce is officially ending his career as he began it — as a member of the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics announced Monday that they had signed Pierce to an unspecified contract to allow him to retire with the team.

"We're honored that Paul has chosen to retire as a Celtic. He is among the very best Celtics — a champion on and off the court," Celtics governor and managing partner Wyc Grousbeck said in a statement. "We congratulate Paul on a Hall of Fame career, and look forward to seeing his number raised from the rafters of TD Garden."

The Celtics drafted Pierce 10th overall in the 1998 draft. After a 2006-07 season in which the Celtics finished 24-58, Boston built a championship team around him, adding Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to form the "Big 3" and go worst to first.

Pierce spent 15 of his 19 seasons with the Celtics — including all 10 of his All-Star appearances.

In 1,343 games, Pierce averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals.