David Price to Avoid Surgery

A scary situation for the Red Sox pitching staff seems to have been averted after David Price learned he would not need surgery on his sore forearm and elbow.

A scary situation for the Red Sox pitching staff seems to have been averted after David Price learned he would not need surgery on his sore forearm and elbow.

The left-hander met with Dr. James Andrews Friday for a second opinion after undergoing an MRI Wednesday. He was scheduled to make his first start of the spring on Sunday.

Price will miss seven to 10 days, manager John Farrell told reporters Friday, calling it a "best-case scenario."

"The approach we're going to take with him is he'll receive treatment and medication," Farrell said, noting Price would be re-evaluated afterward. "There's no timetable for his return yet. But still, we've got a definitive plan going forward, and an encouraging one."

The Red Sox signed Price to a seven-year, $217 millin contract before the 2016 season. He has the right to opt out after the 2018 season.