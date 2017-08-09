Jerry Remy to Undergo Chemotherapy - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Jerry Remy to Undergo Chemotherapy

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy will undergo chemotherapy treatment for his lung cancer.

    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy will begin chemotherapy treatment for his lung cancer this month, he announced in a statement Wednesday.

    "I'm still recovering from the lung cancer surgery I had back in June and will soon enter the next stage of my cancer treatment," Remy said. "I've met with my doctors and I'll start receiving chemotherapy treatments late this month."

    Remy confirmed the return of his cancer in June — his fifth relapse.

    "I have some difficult challenges in front of me, but I plan to keep fighting this thing," he said Wednesday. "I'd like to thank everybody for their many thoughts and prayers and continued support."

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices