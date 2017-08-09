Jerry Remy to Undergo Chemotherapy

Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy will begin chemotherapy treatment for his lung cancer this month, he announced in a statement Wednesday.

"I'm still recovering from the lung cancer surgery I had back in June and will soon enter the next stage of my cancer treatment," Remy said. "I've met with my doctors and I'll start receiving chemotherapy treatments late this month."

Remy confirmed the return of his cancer in June — his fifth relapse.

"I have some difficult challenges in front of me, but I plan to keep fighting this thing," he said Wednesday. "I'd like to thank everybody for their many thoughts and prayers and continued support."