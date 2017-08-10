Red Sox Release Nicknames for Players Weekend Uniforms

The Boston Red Sox have released the nicknames that players will wear on their uniforms from Aug. 25 to 27 for Players Weekend.

Players were allowed to pick which nicknames they wanted on their jerseys. Some, like "JBJ" for Jackie Bradley Jr. and "Mookie" for Mookie Betts are obvious, while others take a bit more explaining.

Pitcher David Price will wear "Astro's Dad" as his nickname, a reference to his dog Astro.

"I think it's pretty cool," Brock Holt told MLB.com. "It gives players a chance to show some of their personality a little more than they are usually able to do."

Players will also be able to pick the colors of their spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, catcher's masks and bats and other equipment.

After the weekend, the custom jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.