BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during Game One of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics are reportedly engaged in "active trade discussions" with the Cleveland Cavaliers about acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving.

Shams Charania of Yahoo's The Vertical cited league sources in his report that the two teams are talking trade. He said the trade also centers around Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Irving demanded a trade earlier this summer, and the Celtics were rumored to be interested.