NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opened up about the Patriots and Tom Brady on The Herd With Colin Cowherd on FOX Sports Radio. (Published 2 hours ago)

The NFL's commissioner has a storied history with the Patriots and Tom Brady. But Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he would be honored to present New England's quarterback with the Lombardi Trophy.

When Goodell joined The Herd With Colin Cowherd Wednesday on FOX Sports Radio, the host asked him if it would be uncomfortable, considering the Deflategate saga.

"Not for a second," Goodell said. "We have two dominant teams playing in the Super Bowl. The Patriots and Falcons have both earned the opportunity to be there. They deserve it, and whoever wins that championship is going to have to earn it."

The commissioner referred to Brady as "one of the all-time greats."

"I'm going to be thrilled," Goodell said. "He's an extraordinary player, great performer and sure-fire Hall of Famer, so it would be an honor."

Addressing another Deflategate-related controversy, Goodell defended his decision to pass on a visit to Gillette Stadium for the AFC Championship Game, instead traveling a second time to Atlanta for the NFC Championship.

"I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games. I try to get to as many stadiums as I can," he said. "We had two great games, and you've got to choose, and frankly, the focus should be on the players, the coaches and the great game."

Goodell says he was not concerned about his safety in New England.

The Patriots and Falcons will face off in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.