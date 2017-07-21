Tom Brady, US Ambassador to Brazil?

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on in the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 9, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It sounds like long-suffering Miami Dolphins fan Marco Rubio is willing to go to almost any length to get Tom Brady to stop playing for the New England Patriots.

According to the Boston Globe, the Florida senator said this week during a confirmation hearing for New York Jets owner Woody Johnson that he'd love to see Brady nominated to a position that would keep him out of uniform.

"I think you and I agree the country would be well-served if a certain Thomas Brady were nominated ambassador to Brazil. Perhaps that could be arranged before September of this year," Rubio said. Johnson was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

"I don't know why people are laughing," Rubio added. "I'm very serious."

Though it's doubtful that Brady would choose to end his career early, he is close personal friends with Trump. And his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, is from Brazil.

During his run for president in 2016, Rubio often liked to bring up Brady's name, mentioning on several occasions that he'd love to see the future Hall of Fame quarterback hang it up.