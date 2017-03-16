Every March when the NCAA Basketball Tournament arrives, millions of people grab a bracket and try to correctly pick the winner of every game. Many have hopes of a perfect bracket. But is that a realistic thought? We reached out to Jeffrey Bergen, Professor of Mathematics at DePaul University to get the actual numbers.

It's time for March Madness, and two New England teams are looking to break through the first round of play.

The University of Vermont plays Purdue University Thursday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the NCAA Basketball Tournament, which kicks off today.

The UVM Catamounts are looking for an upset as they square off with the Boilermakers in Thursday's game.

Vermont made history this season as the only squad ever to go undefeated in the America East Conference.

"Any time you get in the NCAA tournament, you really need to balance the work needed to win the game, but also, also enjoying the experience," Coach John Becker said.

The University of Rhode Island is also in the tournament. They're facing Creighton University Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in Sacramento, California.