The mother of Odin Lloyd and her lawyer are expected to speak Friday following the suicide of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez earlier this week.

Attorney Douglas Sheff said he and Ursula Ward, Lloyd's mother, will address issues relating to the continued prosecution of the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against Hernandez's estate.

The press conference is scheduled for noon at Sheff's Boston law office.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for murder and just last week was acquitted in two other killings before he hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

He was convicted in 2015 of first-degree murder for killing Lloyd in 2013 for reasons that remain unclear. At the time, Hernandez had a $40 million contract with the Patriots.

Lloyd, 27, was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee at the time. Hernandez picked him up and drove him to an industrial park near his home, where Lloyd was shot six times.

The lawsuit seeking unspecified damages was originally filed in December 2013 but was temporarily put on hold during the first criminal trial.