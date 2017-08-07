Vince Willfork Announces Retirement in Unique Fashion

Well y’all – it’s been a great run, but the time has come. @Kingsford #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/DXfDzholBi

Longtime Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork, who spent his last two seasons with the Houston Texans, will be stepping off the football field and into the parking lot.

Wilfork announced his retirement from the NFL by tweeting a video of himself smoking meats and a cigar while shaking it and wearing a "ribs" hat.

"No more cleats. I'm moving on to smoked meats, fellas," Wilfork said in the video, sponsored by Kingsford. "Peace out! I'm out of here! Later!"

Wilfork, shirtless and adorned in denim overalls sporting his number 75, can be seen dancing and pulling ribs from a Kingsford smoker.

In addition to the retirement, the video announces "Vince's Farewell Tailgate," which will take place during the Patriots' season opener on Sept. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

"Thought it was over, huh?" I'll be back, but not on that field," Wilfork said. "Peace out!"