The NFL commissioner's absence from the AFC Championship had Patriots fans chanting "Where's Roger," but Tom Brady says he didn't notice it.

"I didn't hear the chant," he said.

In an interview with WEEI, Brady was asked whether he would have words for Roger Goodell if they met at the Super Bowl in Houston.

"Hopefully, we'll finish the deal," Brady said. "Hopefully we can finish it off, and we'll see. Maybe I'll tell you after. But I don't want to get into winning something before we've won it, because it's going to be hard to win this thing."

Brady led the Patriots to a 36-17 victory over the Steelers Sunday night to punch New England's ticket to Houston. The Pats will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.