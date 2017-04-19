Facebook Is Working on Letting You Type With Your Brain

Facebook on Wednesday unveiled a research project that will allow people to type using their thoughts — or hear through their skin — at the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California.

Such a product could allow the deaf and blind to communicate more easily — or allow everyone else "to type five times faster than you can on a smartphone," according the head of Facebook's Building 8 research Regina Dugan.

These efforts raise hard questions related to patient privacy, as any brain-to-text system will essentially read a person's unspoken thoughts.

Dugan acknowledged some of these issues in her talk, which was laced with terms more akin to a science fiction movie or a conversation among physicists.