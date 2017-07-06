An Instagram Bug Is Making Users Think Their Accounts Are Deleted

Instagram said it is working on a glitch that is causing some users to think their accounts have been deleted.

Users on Twitter and Facebook expressed concern that their Instagram accounts had been deleted on Thursday. The company tweeted that they were aware of the issue that users are being logged out and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

Some businesses, public figures and aspiring social media stars rely heavily on their Instagram accounts and said the issue could hurt their presence online.

It's not clear how long accounts have been experiencing issues, but some users started sending complaints to Instagram via other social media platforms in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, Instagram announced that they've added a new feature to the app that allows users to reply to "stories" with a photo or video.

Instagram users with a technical problem can follow steps to report a problem here.