2 Russian Agents Charged With Massive Yahoo Hack

Two members of Russia's intelligence agency are among four people being charged in a huge recent hack of Yahoo, U.S. law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Two criminal hackers were also part of the data breach that affected at least 500 million accounts and millions of user contacts, said Mary McCord, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's National Security Division.

She said the agents involved work for the Russian Center for Information Security, which is the FBI's point of contact for cybercrime.

"There are no free passes for foreign, state-sponsored criminal behavior," McCord said.

McCord, the Justice Department's top official on national security, said earlier Wednesday that Yahoo was hacked "with the backing of a nation state." She did not offer specifics at a seminar sponsored by the Financial Times.

NBC News has not yet received a response on the allegations from the Kremlin, spy agency FSB or Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One suspect was arrested Tuesday in Canada, McCord said.