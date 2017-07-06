In this November 7, 2013 photo illustration, The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile device. Llia Apostolou and Paul Gibson of London married almost three years after meeting over the social media platform and joking about getting married.

Twitter, she married him. It just took a while.



Almost three years after Llia Apostolou sent a joking message on Twitter in search of a blind wedding date, she and the stranger who answered her made it to a different wedding: their own.



Apostolou, a social media manager from London, explained the romantic saga on her blog. She and a friend went to a pub on Valentine's Day in 2014 to "distract ourselves from our singleness" when she saw a photo of Paul Gibson pop into her Twitter feed.





"I can’t explain what happened next, I felt something shift in my heart," Apostolou said on the blog. "Perhaps it was the whiskey, but I wanted to know you."

A few months later, still in search of a date to her sister's wedding the coming weekend, Apostolou sent that joking tweet.



Gibson responded almost immediately, and the two exchanged light-hearted messages about the idea, even joking about getting married themselves.

She writes, "So our conversation moved from tweets, to direct messages, to long and rambling emails about our lives."

And three years later, that Twitter exchange took them to the altar — and Apostolou's callback to the moment when their romance took off has gone viral, getting retweeted more than 15,000 times.

Apostolou said in another Twitter message that she and Gibson are unavailable to speak to the media because they are on their honeymoon.



