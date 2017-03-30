Italian Cops Foil Plot to Steal Enzo Ferrari’s Corpse

In this 1921 file photo, Enzo Ferrari is pictured in an Alfa Romeo ES, at the Mugello Circuit in Tuscany, Italy. Ferrari's body was the centerpoint of a bizarre kidnapping plot foiled by Italian police on Tuesday, March 29, 2017.

After many months plotting, an Italian drug gang was finally ready to dig up the body of the founder of automaker Ferrari and hold it for ransom, NBC News reported.

But police swooped in Tuesday, arresting 34 people before they could raid the ornate tomb of Enzo Ferrari at San Cataldo cemetery in central Italy, the Italian carabinieri announced.

Officers were staking out Ferrari's tomb when the bandits arrived, after learning about the plot from an investigation of a legendary Italian kidnapper, police said.

"The gang had prepared everything in detail," said Col. Saverio Ceglie.