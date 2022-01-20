Sponsored Content

Anna Makes Great Morning Meals and Money Thanks to The Merryfield App

If you want to buy healthy brands and earn money while you do it, this episode of The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi is for you.

  Anna gives you the download on how Merryfield, a new app that helps you earn money while shopping for your favorite better-for-you brands.

She shows you how it works and how easy it is to use.  In fact, we learn what she got back for the groceries in this episode and then she puts all the goodness to work and cooks up something special. 

Anna says a new year is a perfect time to really pay attention to how you fuel your body and it starts with breakfast. She kicks things off with her Glorious Baked Morning Oats, a perfect way to fuel the body throughout the day.

Then,  if you are someone who likes something a little more hearty she whips up a family favorite Shirred Eggs with Green Beans.

All that and more in this episode of The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi.

Sponsored Contentanna rossiMerryfieldshopping and saving money
