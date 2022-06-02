all inclusive boston

Anna's Crab Salad and Visit with Chef Michael Serpa

In this episode of The Chef's Pantry, Anna Rossi breaks down a simple crab salad that will wow any crowd and shares a scrumptious olive oil cake to sweeten up the end of any meal.

And then, Anna checks in with Chef Michael Serpa who makes his family's favorite traditional Cuban dish, picadillo.

And he chats about how the Boston restaurant scene is becoming more international and diverse than ever.

It's an episode you won't want to miss.

For more on the Boston scene, you can check out allinclusivebos.com.

