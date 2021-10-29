fall recipes

Award-Winning New England Clam Chowder, Perfect for Fall, Paired With A Seasonal Apple Cider Rum Cocktail

By Anna Rossi for The Chef's Pantry

Who says summer is the only time to enjoy clam chowder?

Anna Rossi believes the New England staple may be even better in the fall and it's just the thing to warm us up. 

So this week in The Chef's Pantry, she gives us the secret to her award-winning recipe that starts with fresh local quahogs.

Then, the hearty soup gets a delicious crunch with homemade croutons.

And it all pairs perfectly with a delicious, seasonal apple cider rum cocktail. 

Watch Anna pull it all together in the full episode above.

