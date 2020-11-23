Bringing Diversity And Culture To The Thanksgiving Table

Anna Rossi's Recipes:

Savory Drop Biscuits

INGREDIENTS

2 1/4 cups Flour

2 1/2 tsp Baking Powder

3/4 tsp Kosher Salt

8 Tbs Butter, cut into pieces

1 cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar

1/4 cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

Ham

1/3 cup Scallions, chopped

1 cup Whole Milk

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 425. Whisk together in a large mixing bowl Flour, Baking Powder and Salt. Using a pastry blender or fork, cut Butter into dry ingredients. Cut in until large crumbs are about the size of a pea. Add in Cheddar, Parmesan, Ham & Scallions.

Add milk and mix with a spatula until dry ingredients are just moistened. Do not over mix. Using two large soup spoons, form golf ball sized scoops of batter - then drop onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake until the bottoms brown, about 10-12 mins. Serve hot with softened butter.

CIDER “DUFFINS”

Ingredients

1 1/4 Cup Apple Cider (reduced to 1/2 cup)

1/2 Fresh Orange, sliced

1 Cinnamon Stick

5 Cloves

2 cups All-Pupose Flour

3/4 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Cinnamon, ground

1/4 tsp Clove, ground

1/4 tsp Salt

1 large Egg, room temperature

2 Tbs + 1/4 cup butter, divided and melted

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 cup Granulated Sugar

1/2 cup Buttermilk

1 tsp Vanilla

3/4 cup Granulated Sugar

1 1/2 tsp Cinnamon, ground

Preparation

Begin by mulling and reducing the cider to yield 1/2 cup. Combine the apple cider, orange slices, cinnamon stick and cloves in a small pot and simmer on medium low for about 20 minutes or until the cider has reduced and 1/2 cup remains. We want a rich, syrup-like cider for the biggest punch of fall flavor. Set aside and allow to come to room temperature.

Grease your mini muffin pan and preheat oven to 350*.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, clove and salt.

In a medium bowl, whisk egg, melted butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar. Whisk in buttermilk, reduced apple cider and vanilla.

Gently add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring gently and careful not to over mix. It’s ok if a few small clumps remain.

Pour batter into the prepared mini muffin pan, filling 3/4 full (only a couple teaspoons of batter are necessary per each Duffin Hole). Bake approx 9 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean when tested.

Meanwhile, prepare your Cinnamon Sugar Topping. Melt butter and place in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Baste Duffin Holes in warm melted butter. Then use your fingers to generously toss in the Cinnamon Sugar Mixture. Allow duffin holes to “set” on cooling rack until ready to serve. Roll up your flannel and dig in!

Colette Phillips Recipe:

Lobster Salad - Antiqua Style

Ingredients:

2 to 3 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1 garlic clove

2 whole cooked lobster tails, diced

Juice of 1/2 lemon or lime

1/4 green bell pepper,

small dice 1/4 red bell pepper,

small dice

1/8 white onion, small dice

1 small can of peas & carrots

1 cooked potato, small dice - optional

Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions Combine all the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning, refrigerate until serving.

Ming Tsai's Recipe:

Ginger-Cranberry Chutney

Ingredients:

1 large red onion cut into 1⁄4-inch dice

1 jalapeño, minced (with seeds if you like spicy, otherwise remove seeds and pith) or 1 tablespoon of sambal or your favorite hot sauce

2 tablespoons minced ginger, peeled

2 cups fresh cranberries

1 orange, zest and juice

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup tamari (to keep gluten free) or soy sauce

Grapeseed oil for cooking

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

*Makes 3 Cups 1. In a saucepan coated lightly with oil over medium-high heat, sauté the onions, chile and ginger until soft, about 5 minutes. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. 2. Add cranberries, orange juice, zest, sugar, and tamari, stir. Simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally until cranberries are melted. Check again for seasoning, may need more sugar if cranberries are super tart. 3. When cool, transfer to a container, cover, and store in the fridge for up to two weeks.4. Re-heat for service.

Hector & Nivia Pina's Recipe:

Pernil Asado or Roasted Pork Shoulder

Ingredients

1 (7-pound) bone in or boneless pork shoulder

¼ cup vegetable or canola oil

12 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup fresh oregano leaves

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons Adobo seasoning the powdered canned kind

1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more for seasoning at the end

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper plus more for seasoning at the end

Juice of 2 lemons

Directions

Cut deeply once in each direction across the pork, like you are going to cut it into four quarters, but then leave them attached at the bottom. Use a sharp knife to make about 20 slits, about 1 inch deep, all over the meat. Place the meat in a 13 x 9 baking pan, or another shallow baking pan large enough to comfortably hold the meat with some space around it.



Combine the oil, garlic, fresh and dried oregano, Adobo, salt and pepper. Rub the mixture all over the meat, working it all over the surface and into the slits. Cover the pork with foil and refrigerate overnight.



Bring the pork to room temperature, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 300F°. Bake the pork, covered for 3 hours, then remove the foil and bake for another 3 to 4 hours at the same temperature, until the pork is fall-apart tender. The internal temperature should be at least 165°, but it may be higher, which is fine – it’s most important that the meat is super tender. If you would like a crustier exterior, turn the heat to 375°F and bake for another 20 to 30 minutes, until the outside of the pork has a nice browned crust.