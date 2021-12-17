Brunch Recipes: Orange Ricotta Pancakes, Bloody Mary Bar, and More

Brunching is always a good idea and this week on The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi she's whipping up a brunch for the holidays and beyond. Things kick off with Orange Ricotta Pancakes, they're light, fluffy and elevated by her Bourbon Butter Maple Syrup for the win! Plus, she shows you the secret to taking a Bloody Mary to a whole new level with her over-the-top Bloody Mary Bar. There are so many fixings it's perfect for a sip or perhaps even as a meal. Anna says it's all up to you.

ORANGE RICOTTA PANCAKES WITH BOOZY BUTTERED MAPLE SYRUP

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups all purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 TBS granulated sugar

1 cup whole milk

1 large egg

3 TBS butter, melted

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup whole milk ricotta

1/3 cup orange juice , plus pulp

1 TBS orange zest

Bourboned and Buttered Maple Syrup

2 TBS Butter

1/3 cup Maple Syrup

2 oz Bourbon

PREPARATION

For the pancakes

Preheat a nonstick griddle on medium low heat or 325* heat if using an electric griddle. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Set aside. In a separate mixing bowl, mix together 1 cup whole milk, 1 large egg, 3 TBS melted sweet cream butter, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1/3 cup fresh squeezed orange juice and the zest from one orange. *Orange gives these pancakes a bright burst of flavor and the vanilla adds depth of flavor to the citrus & floral notes. Gently mix the wet ingredient mixture into the dry, keeping the batter clumpy. Fold in 1 cup of whole milk ricotta cheese. The ricotta gives the pancakes great moisture and structure. A lumpy batter is a good batter so please don’t over mix! Use a ladle to pour out ½ cup circles of batter onto the griddle. Watch for bubbles along the edge and in the center as an indicator when to flip. Cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.

For the syrup

Over low heat in small sauce pan, melt 2 Tbs butter and gently swirl in the maple syrup. Carefully add the bourbon. It will bubble up immediately. Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve.

BLOODY MARY

Fun Fact: Anna Rossi served this to Gordon Ramsay, Graham Elliot and Joe Bastianich while competing on MasterChef and paired this with a White Clam Pizza to earn her an apron and a coveted spot in the Master Chef kitchen.

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS

4 cups tomato juice, R.W. Knudsen is nice

1 cup clam juice, optional but essential for a “Bloody Caesar”

1 TBS prepared horseradish

1 tsp Tabasco

2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 TBS lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 ½ cups vodka

PREPARATION

Place all ingredients into a large serving pitcher and stir. Serve chilled, over ice with your favorite garnish.

For garnish: Celery stick and olives are classic. If you want to build out topping options, anything on a skewer plays well! For seafood lovers, consider lobster tail, bacon wrapped scallops, shrimp tempura or fried oysters. For big brunch flavor, try sausage, bacon, tater tots and kielbasa. Feeling fancy? Go for grilled lamb chops! And pickled fixin’s like caper berries, baby corn and even green beans are delicious. More the merrier in a great Bloody, no? Cheers!