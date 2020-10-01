Comfort Food: Chicken And Waffles Recipe

In The Chef’s Pantry with Anna Rossi she is joined by Matt Burgess who is whipping up his family Chicken and Waffles recipe. It is crispy fried chicken, sweet cornbread waffles and a hot honey sauce that makes this dish complete.

Chicken And Waffles Recipe:

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast (Slice Chicken Breast in Strips soak them in 1-2 cups of Butter Milk) (Season 1-2 cup of flour with, Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika & Baking Powder to your taste)! It's best to fry our chicken stip in a fry daddy, or cast iron skillet, or we can use a pot. Hot Honey (We will heat 1/4 Cup to 1/2 Cup of hot Sauce over a low heat in a pot and mix it with 2-4 oz of our favorite honey)

Buttermilk

Flour/ & Baking Powder

Salt

Garlic Powder

Black Pepper

Paprika

Vegetable Oil

Honey/ your favorite hot sauce crystal, red hot etc

Burgess Brothers Cornbread Mix ( Recepie for batter- 1-8oz package of Mix, 1/3 Cup of Butter Milk, 1/3 Cup Oil, 1/3 Cup of Water) Makes 8 3" Waffles with our ChurWaffle Maker of 2 full size 7" waffles.