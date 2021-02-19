recipe

Creole Jambalaya Recipe

This dish is quick and delicious, it is perfect for any night of the week.

By Anna Rossi

Nia Grace of Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen joined Anna Rossi in 'The Chef's Pantry' to make a Creole Jambalaya. See recipe and steps below:

Ingredients

  • ¼ lb butter
  • 2 cloves garlic (Minced)
  • 6 cups of water (bring to a boil)
  • 1 chicken bouillon cube 
  • 2 cups pureed tomatoes
  • 2 cups diced tomatoes
  • 2 stalks celery (Chopped)
  • 1 yellow onion (Diced)
  • 1 red pepper (Diced)
  • 1 green pepper (Diced)
  • ¼ cup cajun seasoning
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3 smoked sausages (Sliced into Rounds / Browned)
  • ½ lb shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on (Blackened) 
  • ½ lb boneless / skinless dark chicken meat (Roasted w/ Cajun Spice)
  • ½ cup of long grain rice (4 Servings)
  • Optional: Okra, Crawfish
Recommended Items to Prepare Ahead of Time

  • Rice
  • Chicken

Directions

  • In a large stock pot over medium heat melt butter and add garlic; let brown. Add water and bouillon cube; bring to a boil.
  • Add tomatoes, celery, onions, and peppers. Stir in cajun spice, bay leaf, and hot sauce; reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.
  • Brown sausage in a hot skillet; add to pot. Let simmer for an additional 30 minutes.  
  • Stir in prepared rice; let simmer on low for as long as desired.
  • Plate rice and tomato gravy mix; blacken shrimp in hot skillet then add to plate.

Prepare the Protein

  • Chicken

Rub with cajun spice in baking pan; cover and cook for 30 minutes at 350 degrees; pull chicken

  • Blacken Shrimp

Rub shrimp with lemon juice and cajun spice; blacken in hot skillet

