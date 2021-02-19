Creole Jambalaya Recipe

Nia Grace of Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen joined Anna Rossi in 'The Chef's Pantry' to make a Creole Jambalaya. See recipe and steps below:
Ingredients
- ¼ lb butter
- 2 cloves garlic (Minced)
- 6 cups of water (bring to a boil)
- 1 chicken bouillon cube
- 2 cups pureed tomatoes
- 2 cups diced tomatoes
- 2 stalks celery (Chopped)
- 1 yellow onion (Diced)
- 1 red pepper (Diced)
- 1 green pepper (Diced)
- ¼ cup cajun seasoning
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 smoked sausages (Sliced into Rounds / Browned)
- ½ lb shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on (Blackened)
- ½ lb boneless / skinless dark chicken meat (Roasted w/ Cajun Spice)
- ½ cup of long grain rice (4 Servings)
- Optional: Okra, Crawfish
Recommended Items to Prepare Ahead of Time
- Rice
- Chicken
Directions
- In a large stock pot over medium heat melt butter and add garlic; let brown. Add water and bouillon cube; bring to a boil.
- Add tomatoes, celery, onions, and peppers. Stir in cajun spice, bay leaf, and hot sauce; reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.
- Brown sausage in a hot skillet; add to pot. Let simmer for an additional 30 minutes.
- Stir in prepared rice; let simmer on low for as long as desired.
- Plate rice and tomato gravy mix; blacken shrimp in hot skillet then add to plate.
Prepare the Protein
- Chicken
Rub with cajun spice in baking pan; cover and cook for 30 minutes at 350 degrees; pull chicken
- Blacken Shrimp
Rub shrimp with lemon juice and cajun spice; blacken in hot skillet