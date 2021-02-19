Creole Jambalaya Recipe

Nia Grace of Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen joined Anna Rossi in 'The Chef's Pantry' to make a Creole Jambalaya. See recipe and steps below:

Ingredients

¼ lb butter

2 cloves garlic (Minced)

6 cups of water (bring to a boil)

1 chicken bouillon cube

2 cups pureed tomatoes

2 cups diced tomatoes

2 stalks celery (Chopped)

1 yellow onion (Diced)

1 red pepper (Diced)

1 green pepper (Diced)

¼ cup cajun seasoning

1 bay leaf

3 smoked sausages (Sliced into Rounds / Browned)

½ lb shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on (Blackened)

½ lb boneless / skinless dark chicken meat (Roasted w/ Cajun Spice)

½ cup of long grain rice (4 Servings)

Optional: Okra, Crawfish

Nia Grace of Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen shares tips with Anna Rossi on 'The Chef's Panty'.

Recommended Items to Prepare Ahead of Time

Rice

Chicken

Directions

In a large stock pot over medium heat melt butter and add garlic; let brown. Add water and bouillon cube; bring to a boil.

Add tomatoes, celery, onions, and peppers. Stir in cajun spice, bay leaf, and hot sauce; reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.

Brown sausage in a hot skillet; add to pot. Let simmer for an additional 30 minutes.

Stir in prepared rice; let simmer on low for as long as desired.

Plate rice and tomato gravy mix; blacken shrimp in hot skillet then add to plate.

Prepare the Protein

Chicken

Rub with cajun spice in baking pan; cover and cook for 30 minutes at 350 degrees; pull chicken

Blacken Shrimp

Rub shrimp with lemon juice and cajun spice; blacken in hot skillet

