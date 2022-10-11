Delicious Bread and Butter (Board) Recipes to Help You Pump It Up With Pumpkin

Who is pumped up for pumpkins? Anna is and she welcomes the fall with her mouthwatering pumpkin bread baked to perfection with the spices of the season.

Get the recipe here.

It pairs perfectly with a pumpkin butter board. Yes, Anna is jumping on the viral butter board trend you’ve probably seen all over your social media feeds.

She shows you her tips on how to do it right.

Then, she shows you an easy trick to take that spiced ale or cider to the next level with a caramel salted -rimmed glass.

Watch it above in this episode of The Chef's Pantry.