food

Easy Keto Recipe: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Derek Zagami shares his incredible transformation over the past year and he has embraced the power of prioritizing his fitness and diet.  

By Anna Rossi

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The framework of Keto has played a key role in helping him make healthy decisions when it comes to meal time and that doesn't mean he deprives himself of food that satisfies his sweet tooth. Today Derek Zagami is in The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi and they are baking his go-to Keto Chocolate Chip Banana Bread guilt free.

NECN
Derek Zagami is so excited to share this Keto Chocolate Chip Banana Bread recipe with the world.

Full Recipe: Keto Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Chef's Pantry

2 cups of Almond Flour

2 tsp Cinnamon

1/4 tsp Sea Salt (optional)

6 tbsp Butter

4 Large Eggs

1/4 cup Unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup of Swerve

1 Banana

2 tsp Gluten-free baking powder

1 Bag of Lilys Sweets Chocolate Chips

(Bake For 50 Minutes)

NECN
Anna Rossi making Keto Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
NECN
The host of 'RealiTea With Derek Z' loves to dance in his kitchen.

