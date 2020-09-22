Easy Keto Recipe: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

The framework of Keto has played a key role in helping him make healthy decisions when it comes to meal time and that doesn't mean he deprives himself of food that satisfies his sweet tooth. Today Derek Zagami is in The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi and they are baking his go-to Keto Chocolate Chip Banana Bread guilt free.

Full Recipe: Keto Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

2 cups of Almond Flour

2 tsp Cinnamon

1/4 tsp Sea Salt (optional)

6 tbsp Butter

4 Large Eggs

1/4 cup Unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup of Swerve

1 Banana

2 tsp Gluten-free baking powder

1 Bag of Lilys Sweets Chocolate Chips

(Bake For 50 Minutes)

