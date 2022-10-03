Family Meal Night Made Easy With Mustard Chicken and Couscous

All families have those meals that everyone can agree on; for Anna Rossi’s crew, it is her mustard-crusted chicken with a side of Israeli couscous.

In this episode of The Chef's Pantry, Anna says you don't have to sacrifice flavor even though it’s a simple dish you can whip up any night of the week.

And, as an added bonus: it won't put a hole in your wallet.

Watch the episode above for Anna's step-by-step tips to elevate the chicken dish with just the right amount of mustard flavor. Plus, her tips to get the perfect couscous every time.

