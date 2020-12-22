recipe

Feast of the Seven Fishes Recipe

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is a traditional Italian American Christmas Eve Feast, typically with multiple courses. Chef Delio will walk us through one dish with all the fish, Linguine Frutti Di Mare.

By Anna Rossi

Linguine Frutti di Mare
12 oz. linguine (fresh if possible)
8 qt. water (salted and Oiled)
6 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)
1 tsp. garlic (minced)
3 ea. anchovies filets (packed oil chopped)
2 oz. Calabrian chilies
1⁄2 cup San Marzano canned cherry tomatoes in juice
Salt & Pepper
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup clam juice
1 sprig parsley (roughly chopped)
7 Fishes
2 each U-10 scallops
2 each jumbo shrimp
2 oz. calamari (tubes & tentacle)
1 octopus Leg (sous vide or braised)
5 each mussels (P.E.I. preferably)
5 each clams (little necks)
3 oz. white fish (haddock or cod)

Step1:
In a large sauté pan, add EVOO. Pan sear scallops about 2 minutes each side and set aside. Pan sear shrimp, 2 minutes a side and set aside. In the same pan, lower the heat to low/medium add more EVOO. Add garlic, cook until golden about 1-2minute. Add anchovies, Calabrian
chilies, salt and pepper and deglaze pan with white wine.

Step2:
In the same pan, add San Marzano tomatoes, clam juice, and bring to a boil. Add clams and cook until clams open. Right after clams open, add the rest of the fish and cover pan at a simmer about 3-5 minutes.

Step 3:
Meanwhile, heat a large pot of salted water, cook linguine for about 2-6 minutes, until al dente (8-10 if dry). Reserve 2 tbsp. of pasta water.

Step 4:
Combine linguine and pasta water to the pan of sauce and fish. Plate or served in actual pan. Garnish with fresh parsley.

