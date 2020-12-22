Feast of the Seven Fishes Recipe

Linguine Frutti di Mare
12 oz. linguine (fresh if possible)
8 qt. water (salted and Oiled)
6 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)
1 tsp. garlic (minced)
3 ea. anchovies filets (packed oil chopped)
2 oz. Calabrian chilies
1⁄2 cup San Marzano canned cherry tomatoes in juice
Salt & Pepper
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup clam juice
1 sprig parsley (roughly chopped)
7 Fishes
2 each U-10 scallops
2 each jumbo shrimp
2 oz. calamari (tubes & tentacle)
1 octopus Leg (sous vide or braised)
5 each mussels (P.E.I. preferably)
5 each clams (little necks)
3 oz. white fish (haddock or cod)
Step1:
In a large sauté pan, add EVOO. Pan sear scallops about 2 minutes each side and set aside. Pan sear shrimp, 2 minutes a side and set aside. In the same pan, lower the heat to low/medium add more EVOO. Add garlic, cook until golden about 1-2minute. Add anchovies, Calabrian
chilies, salt and pepper and deglaze pan with white wine.
Step2:
In the same pan, add San Marzano tomatoes, clam juice, and bring to a boil. Add clams and cook until clams open. Right after clams open, add the rest of the fish and cover pan at a simmer about 3-5 minutes.
Step 3:
Meanwhile, heat a large pot of salted water, cook linguine for about 2-6 minutes, until al dente (8-10 if dry). Reserve 2 tbsp. of pasta water.
Step 4:
Combine linguine and pasta water to the pan of sauce and fish. Plate or served in actual pan. Garnish with fresh parsley.