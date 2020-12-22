Feast of the Seven Fishes Recipe

Linguine Frutti di Mare

12 oz. linguine (fresh if possible)

8 qt. water (salted and Oiled)

6 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

1 tsp. garlic (minced)

3 ea. anchovies filets (packed oil chopped)

2 oz. Calabrian chilies

1⁄2 cup San Marzano canned cherry tomatoes in juice

Salt & Pepper

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup clam juice

1 sprig parsley (roughly chopped)

7 Fishes

2 each U-10 scallops

2 each jumbo shrimp

2 oz. calamari (tubes & tentacle)

1 octopus Leg (sous vide or braised)

5 each mussels (P.E.I. preferably)

5 each clams (little necks)

3 oz. white fish (haddock or cod)



Step1:

In a large sauté pan, add EVOO. Pan sear scallops about 2 minutes each side and set aside. Pan sear shrimp, 2 minutes a side and set aside. In the same pan, lower the heat to low/medium add more EVOO. Add garlic, cook until golden about 1-2minute. Add anchovies, Calabrian

chilies, salt and pepper and deglaze pan with white wine.



Step2:

In the same pan, add San Marzano tomatoes, clam juice, and bring to a boil. Add clams and cook until clams open. Right after clams open, add the rest of the fish and cover pan at a simmer about 3-5 minutes.



Step 3:

Meanwhile, heat a large pot of salted water, cook linguine for about 2-6 minutes, until al dente (8-10 if dry). Reserve 2 tbsp. of pasta water.



Step 4:

Combine linguine and pasta water to the pan of sauce and fish. Plate or served in actual pan. Garnish with fresh parsley.

See the finished dish of Feast of the Seven Fishes.