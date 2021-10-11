From Ceviche to Crudo to Pan-Seared with Chorizo, It's ALL About Scallops On The Chef's Pantry

It’s all about the scallops on the latest The Chef's Pantry. Anna will make your mouth water with a ceviche perfect for any party.

Plus, a secret hack to add big flavor to your favorite tortilla chips!

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anna’s scallop Crudo recipe is sure to make you look like a master chef.

And, we head to Newport, Rhode Island's "The Reef" where Executive Chef Jon Lopresti shows you how to make one of their most popular dishes --- pan-seared scallops with chorizo and cauliflower puree. He pairs it with a drink that keeps summer alive year-round.

Watch the full episode with to how-to's above.