Homemade Carbonara Recipe

In the mood for an Italian dish? Anna Rossi and Anthony Haley are whipping up a pasta meal that everyone will love, see recipe below.

CARBONARA:

1 pound dry spaghetti

10 oz raw pancetta, small dice

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

12 tbsp butter

8 oz pecorino Romano, grated

8 eggs is

Black pepper, freshly ground

1.) First we want to take our diced pancetta and put in a shallow pan and add water to almost cover. We will boil our pancetta until the water evaporates, then we will lower the heat and continue to render until crispy. Strain and set aside.

2.)Bring about 6 qts of water to a boil, lightly salted. Drop in our spaghetti and cook until al dente, about 10-12 mins?

3.) Separate the yolks from the eggs and set aside. Have your Romano already grated.

4.) Now we will start our plate. Melt 2-3 tbsp in a pan and add about a tablespoon of crispy pancetta. When the spaghetti is cooked add 1 portion(about 6 oz) tot he butter and pancetta and toss until all the pasta is coated. Toss 2oz of grated Romano into the pasta and add 2 egg yolks one at a time. His will temper the yolks ensuring a creamy sauce and not scrambled eggs.

◦ Plate the carbonara and top with about 1/2 oz Romano and garnish with ground black pepper

Learn about Chef Anthony Haley:

Chef Anthony Haley is a Boston native who obtained his Associates degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University – Providence in 2008. He went on to earn his Bachelors in Culinary Nutrition in 2010. After working in Research and Development for Heinz North America in Pittsburgh, PA, Anthony returned home to Boston. He spent many years working for Legal Seafoods, primarily training and opening new locations. In 2015, Chef Anthony opened Antonio’s Bacaro, a venetian wine bar and restaurant in Hyde Park, where he is the Executive Chef. Chef Anthony spends his free time training mixed martial arts, including Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu jitsu…and now teaching Recreational Classes at CSCA!

“I am extremely passionate about everything culinary and am so excited to spread my knowledge and learn what I can”

Anthony grew up in West Roxbury and went to Boston Latin School before Johnson and Wales.

Anthony’s mom is Italian and taught him how to cook Italian when he was younger

When Antonio’s Bacaro owner Joe Garufi hired him, he took Anthony on a trip to Italy to experience true Italian cuisine. Anthony brought a notebook with him and took notes on all the dishes and flavors