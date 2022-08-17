food and drink

Mexican Meal Masterpiece: Slow-Cooked Pork Poblano Carnitas and A Coconut Margarita

Anna is celebrating these hot summer nights with a true Latino flare. How do Poblano Pepper Carnitas Tacos sound?

On this episode of the Chef's Pantry presented by the Hub Today, Anna Rossi starts with some generously seasoned pork smothered in a grilled pepper puree bath that all gets tossed into a slow cooker for some big flavor.

Of course, the dish wouldn't be complete without a flavorful salsa on top, and this one is sweet and spicy with its Pineapple Jalapeño base.

Finally, a Frozen Coconut Margarita to complete the Mexican masterpiece of a meal.

Watch the entire episode above to hear some of Anna's tips and tricks for making these dishes to perfection.

