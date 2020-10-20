New England Clambake Recipe

Traditionally, clambakes are prepared on the beach in a massive sand pit lined with fire-hot flat stones. Lobster, littlenecks, mussels, linguiça sausage, red potatoes and corn are then steamed in a bed of seaweed.

NECN

Chef Jackie takes the traditional ingredients and brings the cooking indoors, adding local Whales Tale Pale Ale and Clam Juice to a pot to build a rich broth perfect for steaming. Chatham Bars Inn sits ocean front and has an organic connection to the delicious seafood found along Cape Cod. The Inn also proudly cultivates an 8 acre farm growing over 100,000 lbs of fresh produce every year making the seasonality of this family style dish that much more exciting.

Chatham Bars Inn Clambake in a Pot

What You Need:

2 Each ​1 & ½lb Lobster

1 #​​Fresh Little Neck Clams (Rinsed)

1 #​​Fresh Mussels (Rinsed & De-Bearded)​

1 Pack​Linguica Sausage (Cut on a bias)

1 Bulb​Fennel (Shaved thinly)

2 Each​Yellow Onion (Medium Dice)

6 Clove​Garlic (Sliced)

6 Each​Red Skin New Potatoes (Medium Dice)

2 Bottle​Whales Tale Pale Ale Beer

2 Cups ​Clam Broth

2 Each​Corn on the Cob

2 Each ​Lemon

1 #​​Whole Butter

1 Bunch ​Thyme

2 Each ​Bay Leaf

1 Bunch​CBI Farm Curly Kale

10 Each​CBI Farm Snacking Peppers To Taste ​Salt and Pepper

1 Tbs​​Chopped Chives

What You Do:

1. Melt 4 Tbs of butter and sauté onions, garlic and fennel until translucent and fragrant.

2. Add potatoes that have been diced to your pot along with aromatic herbs.

3. To the pot, add 2 Whales Tale Pale Ale Beer and 2 cups of clam broth or lobster stock and turn to simmer, cook potatoes for 5 minutes.

4. After 5 minutes add cut linguica sausage, corn, lemons and your lobsters to the pot cover for another 5 minutes on simmering heat.

5. Once 5 minutes has passed you will want to add in your little neck clams and mussels to the pot.

6. Let simmer until shellfish pops open, turn off heat and serve family style.

7. Reserve liquid to braise farm kale and bell peppers for an untraditional fresh side dish.