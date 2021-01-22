Plant-Based Empanada Recipe

Entrepreneur Emma Hernan of Emma Leigh & Co. shares her recipe to make tasty and healthy plant-based Empanadas, Anna Rossi welcomed her into 'The Chef's Pantry' to see the magic for herself.

Empanada Recipe (10-12 Empanadas)

Ingredients

1 lb Raw Beyond Meat

Circular Pastry Skins - Link to buy online: https://bit.ly/2XCGw8S

1/2 cup Coconut Milk

4 tbl. Organic Olive Oil

2 oz. Yellow Onions, Sliced

2 tbl Peeled Garlic

2 oz. Red bell pepper

2 oz. Green bell pepper

1 tsp Oregano

2 pinch Cumin

2 oz Cilantro

Salt & Pepper

PREPARATION

1.Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the diced onions, pepper, and chopped garlic. Cook until the onions are soft. Add the oregano, ground cumin, and cilantro. Let it cook for 2 minutes.

2. Add Beyond Meat to the pan with other ingredients. Stir and cook until the filling is cooked. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Spoon about 1 ½ tbsp. of the beyond meat filling on the center of each empanada disc. Fold the empanada discs in half to form a half moon and gently seal the edges with your fingers using the coconut milk. Then twist and fold the edges of the empanadas with your fingers.

4. Cook empanadas stove top with a little bit of olive oil or deep fry empanadas at 350°f until golden brown. Transfer to paper towels.

