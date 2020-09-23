Shakshouka For Brunch Or Dinner

Celebrity Chef Saba Wahid, spins us through her delicious take on a Mediterranean Classic Shakshouka. It is a tomato based dish loaded with spices and flavor and finished off with poached eggs. Chef Wahid brings her unique twist by adding aromatics like cumin and sweet pimentos.

Recipe:

4 oz Beef Bacon, thinly sliced

Olive Oil

1 Large Onion minced

1 Clove of Garlic Minced

1 Large Red Bell Pepper Diced Small

1 tsp Toasted Ground Cumin

1 tsp Sweet Pimenton

1/8 tsp Crushed Red Chilies, or more if you like it spicy 1 (28 oz) Can Diced/Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes

Salt and Pepper to taste 4-6 Eggs

1 Cup Crumbled Feta

2 TBL Chopped Cilantro Toasted Pita or Crusty Bread for serving

Directions: Preheat Oven to 375 F Place the beef bacon into a cold cast iron skillet, and slowly bring the temperature up until the fat renders out and bacon crisps. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef bacon to a paper towel, and pour out all but 2 TBL of rendered fat in pan. Now, bring the skillet to a medium temperature.

Once the fat is hot and shimmering, add the onion and pepper and cook until softened, next add the garlic, and after 1 minute add the spices. Once you smell the aroma of the spices add the tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Simmer for about 10 minutes. Using a spoon, make small evenly spaced wells in the tomato mixture. Crack the eggs, one at a time into a small ramekin, and transfer into wells. Season the tops of the eggs with salt and pepper, and sprinkle all over with Feta then transfer to the oven and bake until the eggs set, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with cilantro and reserved beef bacon and serve with warm bread.