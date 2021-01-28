food

Steak Tartare Recipe

Making Steak Tartare with Wagyu Beef at Home.

By Anna Rossi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rare Steakhouse Chef John Ross is in 'The Chef's Pantry' with Anna Rossi making a homemade quick and easy Streak Tartare.

Steak Tartare Recipe:

Shallots 1 Tablespoon 

Steak Tartare Made With Wagyu Beef

Capers 1 tablespoon

Cornichons 1 tablespoon 

Beef – fine diced 1 Cup 

Chives- fine sliced 1 Tablespoon 

Quail eggs 1 each 

Dijon mustard ½ tablespoon 

Kosher salt Black pepper 

Horseradish cream 1 tablespoon 

Parmesan - grated ½ Tablespoon 

Puff cracker sticks As many as you want

DIRECTIONS: 

1. Fine chop the shallots, capers and cornichons separately.  

2. Chives should be finely sliced. 

3. Fine dice the beef. 

4. In a mixing bowl, you will combine shallots, capers, cornichons, beef, chives and Dijon mustard and incorporate together. Season with kosher salt and black pepper to taste.  5. Garnish with the horseradish cream, quail yolk, & grated parmesan cheese 6. Enjoy with you cracker of choice 

