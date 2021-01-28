Rare Steakhouse Chef John Ross is in 'The Chef's Pantry' with Anna Rossi making a homemade quick and easy Streak Tartare.

Steak Tartare Recipe:

Shallots 1 Tablespoon

Capers 1 tablespoon

Cornichons 1 tablespoon

Beef – fine diced 1 Cup

Chives- fine sliced 1 Tablespoon

Quail eggs 1 each

Dijon mustard ½ tablespoon

Kosher salt Black pepper

Horseradish cream 1 tablespoon

Parmesan - grated ½ Tablespoon

Puff cracker sticks As many as you want

DIRECTIONS:

1. Fine chop the shallots, capers and cornichons separately.

2. Chives should be finely sliced.

3. Fine dice the beef.

4. In a mixing bowl, you will combine shallots, capers, cornichons, beef, chives and Dijon mustard and incorporate together. Season with kosher salt and black pepper to taste. 5. Garnish with the horseradish cream, quail yolk, & grated parmesan cheese 6. Enjoy with you cracker of choice