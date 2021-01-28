Rare Steakhouse Chef John Ross is in 'The Chef's Pantry' with Anna Rossi making a homemade quick and easy Streak Tartare.
Steak Tartare Recipe:
Shallots 1 Tablespoon
Capers 1 tablespoon
Cornichons 1 tablespoon
Beef – fine diced 1 Cup
Chives- fine sliced 1 Tablespoon
Quail eggs 1 each
Dijon mustard ½ tablespoon
Kosher salt Black pepper
Horseradish cream 1 tablespoon
Parmesan - grated ½ Tablespoon
Puff cracker sticks As many as you want
DIRECTIONS:
1. Fine chop the shallots, capers and cornichons separately.
2. Chives should be finely sliced.
3. Fine dice the beef.
4. In a mixing bowl, you will combine shallots, capers, cornichons, beef, chives and Dijon mustard and incorporate together. Season with kosher salt and black pepper to taste. 5. Garnish with the horseradish cream, quail yolk, & grated parmesan cheese 6. Enjoy with you cracker of choice